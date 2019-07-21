Pedestrian hit on Roanoke's Orange Avenue, police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after a car hit a person on Orange Avenue in front of Sheetz at the Orange Avenue intersection with Williamson Road.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Roanoke Fire EMS took the victim to the hospital in serious condition according to police on scene.

Officers on scene are investigating the crash as if it was a fatal out of an abundance of caution. Police said at this point no charges will be filed, but the decision will ultimately be up to the Commonwealth's Attorney after a review of the case.

The driver was traveling westbound at the time of the crash and is cooperating with police.

