Police investigating armed robbery in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for the man who, they said, stole money from a business late Tuesday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery call in the 1600 block of Burrell Street Northwest.

More Headlines

VIEW MORE SURVEILLANCE IMAGES FROM THE ROBBERY

The clerk of the store told officers that a man came into the store, and robbed it at gunpoint, stealing an undisclosed amount of money, and left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.