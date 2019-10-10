Ribbon-cutting held for Billy Byrd Apartments in Vinton

VINTON, Va.- - Leaders from Roanoke County and the town of Vinton celebrated the grand opening of the newly renovated historic William Byrd High School.

A ribbon-cutting Thursday officially opened the three-story building as Billy Byrd Apartments. The nearly $12 million investment brings more than 80 new apartments to the community.

Many elements of the original building were including in the renovations, including repurposing old bleachers into bookcases, keeping chalk boards wherever possible and preserving the gymnasium floor.

After the ribbon-cutting, people were able to tour the building.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.