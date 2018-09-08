Roanoke airport conducts full-scale emergency training exercise

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport conducted a full-scale emergency training exercise Saturday morning.

Airport employees, emergency responders and volunteers participated in this drill, which included fire simulation, injury simulation and a multi-agency response.

The goal was to enhance preparations in the event of a major aircraft emergency.

Marci Stone, battalion chief of Roanoke Fire Emergency Medical Services, was pleased with how the exercise went.

“It went really well. Our first responders were able to respond, put out the fire and rescue the victims that were in that actual crash,” Stone said.

More than 200 participants were involved in this emergency training exercise.

