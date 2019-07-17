Inmate who walked off during Roanoke work detail has been captured

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - An inmate who walked away from a Roanoke County Sheriff’s Department work detail this morning has since been recaptured.

A spokesman for Roanoke County police said that David Adam McFall, 34, walked off at about 11:30 a.m. in the Hollins Road area near the county garage.

He was recaptured today shortly before 2 p.m. in the Pennsylvania Avenue area.

McFall plead guilty to robbery in March.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are searching for an inmate they say walked off a work detail in Roanoke County, according to assistant police chief Chuck Mason.

The inmate was reportedly working with a crew near the Roanoke County garage in the Hollins Road area when he walked off.

Officers were immediately called to the scene, and authorities say the suspect is not armed. His name has not been released, but authorities say he was in jail for armed robbery.

