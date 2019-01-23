Bus station on the move as Roanoke City Council grants approval

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Council has put the gears in motion to move forward with the downtown bus station relocation project.

It could be one of the most controversial decisions in Roanoke City Council's recent history.

The city approved buying the parking lot in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation Tuesday night to build the new bus transfer station and tear down the old Campbell Court.

"We think we made the best decision after two years of working and trying to make this come to fruition; we think that's the best location right now," said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.

This was to the displeasure of a room full of people, who were upset that they had never been involved in the process and who said they want it somewhere else.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation chief was among those upset. The museum is right across the street, and he fears losing parking and new unwanted visitors.

"I think it has a significant opportunity to diminish the museum tremendously," said Tom Cox, chief of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

Bill Chapman, developer of West Station, Housing Apartments, Big Lick Brewing and Tucos, is a potential new neighbor and called the current bus station the epicenter of crime in Roanoke, stating moving it will not remove that fact.

"The idea that we can invest $22 million in an area and that the city would take a step to take the biggest crime magnet in town adjacent to where we are is deeply concerning," said Chapman.

The city says no other site is realistic and vice-mayor Joe Cobb asked of the room who rides the bus regularly, and just a few hands went up.

That backed up council's implication that the wants of those with better means don't outweigh the needs of those with less who depend on these services.

"People who ride the buses and ride them on a regular basis we need to think about them and we need to make sure that they are considered," said Lea.

We also got a first hint of what the station could look like, saying it would be a small building for waiting with open space area for buses.

Council suggests a community advisory type board to be established to help make the project work for everyone.

