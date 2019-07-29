Roanoke City school buses get upgrades, drivers needed before school year begins

ROANOKE, Va. - We are just a few weeks away from kids heading back to school.

This school year, Roanoke City Schools students riding the bus will see some changes on their ride.

Buses will feature devices that prevent a child from accidentally being left on the bus as well as new cameras that will capture video of what's happening inside the bus and out on the road.

Durham School Services is the city's school bus operator and its general manager, Arne Stensaker, said the new cameras will come in handy if drivers are illegally passing school buses, although the main goal is training bus drivers.

"We want our drivers to be coached to be better drivers, to make better decisions and to be just a better professional transporting these kids," said Stensaker.

And they need the best of the best to do that, which is why the company is holding a job fair Tuesday.

"This job is really great for retired folks that need just a little supplemental income," said Stensaker. "We also have a good amount of parents that have children in the school system."

The job fair is happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Durham School Services office at 5401 Barns Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24019. No appointments are needed and interviews will be conducted on-site.

The starting pay for these positions is $17 an hour and the job includes paid training.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.