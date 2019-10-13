Roanoke City Schools' Durham Bus Tracker app available now

ROANOKE, Va. - Parents of Roanoke City Schools will now be able to track their child's bus using the Durham Bus Tracker app or DBT.

According to the school's website, the free app will securely allow parents or guardians to view the location of their child's bus in relation to their assigned bus stop. It will also provide information about their route, in near real-time, including the scheduled arrival time of each stop.

DBT uses GPS technology installed on the Durham buses.

The app is set up so security information such as student names, ID number and location must be provided before the bus location can be viewed. The company says this helps to ensure that only parents and guardians of students assigned to specific bus routes are able to view the location of their student's bus.

The app only tracks the actual school bus and not the individual children on the buses.

For more information, head to the Roanoke City Schools website.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.