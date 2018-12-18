Roanoke City will manage Berglund Center starting in 2019

The Berglund Center will be under new management by the start of the new year. The city of Roanoke entered into a contract with Global Spectrum to manage and operate the Berglund Center back in January of 2009.

That agreement will expire at the end of this month. The city will once again take over operations and functions of the center but no major changes are expected.

The Berglund Center currently has 29 full-time employees who will become employees of the city of Roanoke.

During City Council session, an action was taken to adopt the accompanying budget ordinance amending the Roanoke Civic Center-Berglund Center budget, authorizing the director of finance to increase the Fund OS Civic Center budget by more than $1,000,000 in revenue and appropriate funding.



