ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County authorities are searching for a man they say stole more than $500 in tools last week.

According to the Roanoke County Police Department, the tools were stolen on Sept. 2 around 8:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Peters Creek Road. The man is wanted on suspicion for grand larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Saul at the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8641.

