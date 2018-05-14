Roanoke County neighborhood in shock after triple shooting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A normally quiet Roanoke County neighborhood is full of fear after the year's first homicide.

It was supposed to be a normal Monday morning for Ashley Bayne and her boyfriend, but then gunshots rang out at the house next door on Enon Drive.

"Right where those gentlemen are, we saw a guy walk out and kind of fall to the ground," said Bayne.

Neighbors call it shocking that a shooting in this quiet community near Walrond Park in Roanoke County has left one person dead and two people in the hospital.

"That's really scary. It really is. It kind of makes me sad to know that I've always thought of this as a safe place," said Shannon Stinnette, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years.

While a motive is still unclear, police say about eight people were in the house when the shooting happened about 7 a.m. Monday. As officers processed the crime scene, friends and people connected to the house pulled up, desperate to know who was shot and why.

"My heart just sank just because I wanted to make sure everybody was okay. I have no idea what could have possibly happened to go that way," said Kendall Ratliff.

A community left shaken by a triple shooting and new neighbors trying to understand how and why this happened and also hoping it's not the start of a trend.

"It's definitely unsettling being how we're new to the neighborhood and we were under the impression it would be really quiet and peaceful," said Bayne.

No arrests have been made in this case so far, but police say there is no danger or threat to the public.

