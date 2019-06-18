Roanoke defense contractor awarded $46 million Army contract

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke defense contractor has been awarded a $46 million contract with the U.S. Army, according to Rep. Ben Cline's office.

AECOM was reportedly awarded the contract recently for architectural and engineering services with the Transatlantic Middle East District Areas of Responsibility/Mission Boundaries.

“This is great news for the City of Roanoke and the surrounding counties,” Cline said. “The men and women who staff defense contractors in the Sixth Congressional District are among our country’s most talented, servicing America’s military around the globe. This latest contract confirms the strength of Roanoke and the Sixth District’s defense industry.”

The contract runs through June 13, 2024.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.