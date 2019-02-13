Roanoke Fire-EMS launches new social media campaign in effort to fill vacancies

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS is using a new strategy to try to attract new recruits.

They're taking to social media as part of their "I am Roanoke Fire-EMS" campaign.

Every day, they're spotlighting a different first responder to show not just their unique skill sets on the job, but also what they're capable of off the job in their personal lives.

The goal is to show that people of all backgrounds, ages and talents are needed.

"We need people who are able to look at our CAD system, our computer aided dispatch system, and be able to run our computers appropriately, to be able to work with technology and hazardous materials equipment, work with our drones, with our fire investigations division, so a wide variety of skill sets are needed in the fire and EMS department," deputy chief Marci Stone said.

They’re looking to fill 20 positions with their latest recruit class.

