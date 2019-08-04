Roanoke firefighters look to continue success in Fill the Boot campaign

ROANOKE, Va. - The Fill the Boot campaign benefiting people living with muscular dystrophy in Roanoke is a family affair for some and personal for others.

Local firefighters and other volunteers were out at Valley View Mall on Saturday, braving the heat, to collect donations on a busy shopping day.

All the funds stay local, supporting treatments and sending kids to summer camps.

Firefighter Michael Peay and his daughters volunteered.

"The Muscular Dystrophy Association does great work. It helps a lot of people in need. If we can help them out in any way I’m happy to do that," Peay said.

They’re helping people like Nicholas Ramirez, who knows the challenges firsthand.

“It’s muscle weakness over time. Your body starts to decline," Ramirez said of the disease.

He has muscular dystrophy. He says it can be hard to walk, but he’s doing okay. He met Roanoke firefighters at a camp years ago.

“I just appreciate the community for what they’re doing and all the young people who are having struggles with this disease," he said.

Volunteers took advantage of the back-to-school tax-free weekend to get in front of as many drivers as possible.

“It’s about helping kids in your community that need it. It’s very heartwarming to spread this tradition and keep it going as time goes on," organizer Caitlin Price said.

The firefighters and volunteers will be back out taking donations Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Valley View Mall.

Organizers said the event has raised more than $10,000 over the last three years.

The campaign is also accepting donations through Venmo. Additionally, 20% of sales at Duck Donuts after 4 p.m. Sunday go toward the cause if customers mention Fill the Boot.

