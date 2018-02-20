Roanoke police investigate Exxon robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are looking for the person who robbed a gas station Monday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Exxon on Hershberger Road, next to Zaxby's.

A man came into the store with his face covered and demanded that the clerk open the register. He reached toward his waistband, acting as if he had a weapon, but did not show one.

He ran off after taking cash.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his teens to early 20s, about 5'6" with a thin build.

Anyone with information should call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

