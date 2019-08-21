Roanoke school leaders expect bus delays Wednesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - School leaders in Roanoke expect delays when it comes to busing students home after school Wednesday afternoon.

Justin McLeod, director of public relations and marketing for the school district, made the announcement to parents, staff and the school board at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

In the statement, McLeod said that leaders are aware of the issues with transportation and "are working diligently to resolve them."

Anyone with questions or concerns can call Durham School Services, the transportation provider for Roanoke schools, at 540-970-3000. You can also contact the school board office at 540-853-2382.

