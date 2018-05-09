Roanoke Symphony Orchestra celebrates one year bringing melodies to assisted living facilities

ROANOKE,Va. - Doris Lewis is a resident at Brandon Oaks who participates in the 45-minute personal concerts performed by the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

Lewis said she received her bachelor’s degree in music, and music holds a special place in her heart.

“Music has been a part of my life, all of my life. It has been an important part of my life so it’s easy for me to get involved with the music,” said Lewis.

The Roanoke Symphony began giving mini concerts to residents of assisted living facilities a year ago.

Now, the trios rotate between four facilities and perform weekly.

The group has received training from a local music therapist on how to not only entertain the residents, but to help with their memory problems.

“She (the musical therapist) worked to carefully and construct these sessions so that it regulates the energy levels of the participants, work on motor skills, and we carefully choose music that is familiar with them,” said Sarah Wardle Jones, the community engagement and education director for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

Lewis and other residents at Brandon Oaks suffer from Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of dementia.

One member tells me that she has seen the music help residents recall times of their past.

“We ask them questions, because the music kind of opens this connective portal, you know? It allows them to communicate in a way that, maybe, if the music wasn’t there, they wouldn't tap into those long- term memories,” said Shaleen Powell, a violinist with the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.



Workers at Brandon Oaks said the weekly musical sessions have transformed the residents.





