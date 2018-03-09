Roanoke Valley Christian Schools students volunteer at Rescue Mission, local parks

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of students from a local school spent Friday helping those in need.

More than 390 students from Roanoke Valley Christian Schools dedicated hours of service to the Roanoke Valley. On Friday morning, students packed about 10,000 servings of macaroni and cheese for the Roanoke Rescue Mission food pantry.

RVCS hosts its service day every year, and students say they are happy to spend the day serving others.

"This is what we are called to do as Christians," said Elizabeth Randolph, a junior.

"I think it's a neat opportunity for us to go out into the community and show God's love to them through helping them," said Hannah Jacobs, a senior.

After packing the meals, the students helped out at the Rescue Mission and local parks.



