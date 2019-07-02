Roanoke water main break could mess with morning commutes

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Va. - A water main break in Roanoke could affect the morning commute for some.

Crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main that broke Monday evening in the 2500 block of Grandin Road SW.

The break has been isolated, and almost all customers in the area should have water service now, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.

Road detours will be put in place on Grandin Road near Carlton Avenue while the break is repaired and the road is restored.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.