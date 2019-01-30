Roanoke's first Tropical Smoothie Cafe set to open in February

ROANOKE, Va. - Those in the Star City craving Tropical Smoothie Cafe will soon no longer have to drive down 81 or head east to Lynchburg.

During the week of Feb. 11, Roanoke's first Tropical Smoothie Cafe is set to open in the Crossroads Shopping Center.

The new smoothie restaurant will be located near the new BJ's Warehouse, just off of Hershberger Road.

On its Facebook page, the restaurant touts its fresh, high-quality ingredients and healthy options.

The restaurant has 20 employees and if you're looking to get a smoothie without leaving your car, you're in luck because there will be a drive-thru.

Another Tropical Smoothie Cafe is set to open in Roanoke near the Towers Shopping Center in early April.

