Saint Francis Service Dogs needs volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. - A local organization that provides service dogs to people is using a documentary to help recruit needed volunteers.

On Monday, Saint Francis Service Dogs will host a free showing of "Pick of the Litter" at the Grandin Theater in Roanoke at 7 p.m.

It's a documentary about puppies who become guide dogs for people who are blind.

"We would love to have another 10-12 puppy raisers. We need probably another dozen or so puppy sitters and then for other things like dog walking or grooming or transporting dogs to different places, we could use quite a few more volunteers in those areas," Saint Francis Service Dogs Executive Director Cabell Youell said.

