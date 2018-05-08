Salem police search for suspect after fatal shootout on West Main Street

SALEM, Va. - UPDATE

Salem police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shootout that happened overnight on West Main Street.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the GoMart across the street from Walmart.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot once. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Police have not yet released his name.

Police have identified 32-year-old Roanoke resident Mark Allen Bell as the suspect.

Bell has not been caught. He is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

A woman who was with the victim at the time of the shooting is charged as well. Angela Woolwine, 29, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. She is being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

Anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts should contact police at 540-375-3010.

ORIGINAL STORY

Salem police are investigating an overnight shooting at a convenience store.

The call came in at 2:04 a.m. for an incident at the GoMart on West Main Street, which is across the street from Walmart.

Police are referring to the incident as a shootout.

Police were on the scene for about five hours checking for evidence. Once the sun came up, they used a Salem Electric truck to get aerial photos of the scene.

There are no traffic delays.

The GoMart, which is typically open 24 hours, was closed for several hours. It is now back open.

