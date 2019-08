ROANOKE, Va. - The Valley View Mall is the latest victim in another round of Sears and Kmart closures.

The Roanoke location is among the 26 closures Sears Holding Company announced Tuesday.

The stores are set to close in late October, while Sears says the Sears Auto Centers will close in late August.

Click here to see the full list of closures.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.