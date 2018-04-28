Sen. Kaine in town for Rural Caucus Retreat

ROANOKE, Va. - Sen. Tim Kaine stopped in the Star City on Saturday for the Rural Caucus Retreat.

He met with community leaders, local activists, and other participants to talk about the needs of people in rural Virginia.

They also discussed jobs, health, education, and equality for everyone.

“This is a traditional we do in Roanoke every year. We are talking about a bunch of issues for the Senate and also my campaign for the Senate and how we intend to reach out to rural voters,” Kaine said.

Kaine said he's working with other Democrats to get more candidates elected and to figure out ways to better serve Virginia all around.

