Star Tank, similar to TV series 'Shark Tank,' focused on innovation

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're a fan of the hit TV series "Shark Tank," then you might be interested in an upcoming event similar to the show.

It's called the Star Tank Summit, and it's happening here in Roanoke in January.

This event is focused on supporting entrepreneurs and innovation in the area.

There will be a pitch event, much like "Shark Tank," and a keynote speaker.

It's also an opportunity for kids to get engaged, as well as those looking to start a professional business.

If you'd like to participate, there's still time to sign up.

The deadline to register for Star Tank is Jan. 4, 2019. Click here if you're interested.

