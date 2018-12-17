State police searching for sex offender known to frequent Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - State police are looking for a convicted sex offender who was last known to work for a trucking company in Roanoke.

Domonique Michael Jerome Brown is 29 years old. He is 5'10" and about 260 lbs. He is wanted for failing to re-register as a sex offender in Buckingham County.

In 2010, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of consensual sodomy in Roanoke City Circuit Court.

Brown is a truck driver and has worked out of Roanoke. He has lived in Richmond's Southside, and at one point registered a home address in Buckingham County but never lived there.

Brown was last registered with the Virginia State Police in May of 2014.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page located here.



