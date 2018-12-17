Subway in downtown Roanoke closes after 24 years

ROANOKE, Va.- - A longtime downtown Roanoke restaurant is closing its doors for now. After 24 years, the last sub sandwich has been made at the Subway on the corner of Jefferson Street and Salem Avenue.

A sign posted on the door says the location is closed due to unavoidable circumstances. The sign goes on to thank loyal customers for their support.

Frequent customers say they're surprised by the closure. Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse owns the space and confirms it will use the location to expand.

Subway's general manager says he hopes to reopen in a nearby location.

