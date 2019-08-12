TAP training nursing aides for in-demand career

ROANOKE, Va.- - Total Action for Progress prepares students for a career in health care through one of their most popular programs.

Their nurse aide program allows qualified people to work with the elderly, disabled and chronically ill, to gain skills to become a certified care provider.

The 5 1/2 week course also helps with job placement assistance. One students says she was inspired by a family member to go into this field.

"My grandmother, she kind of encouraged me because in 2012 she was placed on hospice. She had dementia and I had to look after her. That was a lot to deal with and I feel that prepared me for the health care field," said Monique Epps, student.

