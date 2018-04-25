Two dead, two hospitalized after crash on I-81 in Salem

SALEM, Va. - Two people are dead and two others are battling life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 81, according to Virginia State Police.

The southbound lanes remain blocked, and will remain so until the reconstruction is completed. Most likely another hour from when this message is sent.

VDOT is detouring southbound traffic off the Interstate at the 141 southbound exit. The 140 southbound entrance ramp is also blocked to keep traffic from the scene of the crash.

All traffic is diverted to Route 11 and may get back on the Interstate at Exit 137.

A car flipped on I-81 South in Salem, causing a backup Wednesday morning.

It happened at 11:14 a.m. at mile marker 141, which is near the Lakeside exit.

All southbound lanes are closed. They are expected to reopen around 3 p.m.

Northbound lanes are now open.

Emergency crews are on the scene. LifeGuard 10 responded.

A detour is in place.

The crash and closure may have school buses may be running late this afternoon, especially for those living in western and northern Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Public Schools.

