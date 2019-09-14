Two men wounded in Roanoke early morning shooting Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say they responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3600 block of Williamson Road Northwest just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at the scene they say a large crowd was leaving the area.

While investigating, two men arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both men are being treated for their injuries.

Police say they don't believe there is any further damage to the community.

Charges are pending. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke police at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.