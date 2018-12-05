Vinton makes plans to transform Ford Motor Co. info mixed-use space

ROANOKE, Va.- - The old Ford Motor Company in Vinton has been an eyesore since its closing a decade ago.

But there's a plan to break ground on a new business in the spring to re-develop the site.

The town of Vinton is continuing to grow and expand. And the process continues with transforming the site of the Vinton Motor Company.

"We're keeping nearly all of the building. The little wing will come off. And the showroom will probably be opened up," said Dale Wilkinson of the Wilkinson Group, Inc.

The company stopped rolling out Fords in 2008 after more than 70 years in business. In special announcement during the state of the town address, Mayor Brad Grose said the building will become Vinyard Station, a mixed-use redevelopment project.

"That's a very important location. The Vinton Motors is the first thing when you notice when you come into town," said Grose.

Developer Dale Wilkinson said the business will be a gateway project.

"Not only the location but it's kind of like the heartbeat of Vinton. It's right where a lot of things are occurring."

More than a million dollars will go into the project that will include a restaurant. Wilkinson sees potential in the revitalization the site and says it's a privilege to have a role in the project.

"It isn't much of a risk because this has always been a great community. We lived in the area for 35 years," said Wilkinson.

Grose says other economic projects like the recent opening of Macado's and the future return of off-track betting are just examples of growth in the small town.

"We have long realized that Vinton has been more or less a go-through town. The Town Council wants to change that. We want the town of Vinton to be known as the go-to town," said Grose.



