Volunteers needed for Illuminights display at Explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Volunteers are still needed to help light up Explore Park for the holidays.

Illuminights is taking over Explore Park for a 26-night event that will deck out the park with more than 500,000 lights starting Nov. 29.

Visitors can enjoy the celebration by walking through the display, and on certain nights, there will also be carriage rides, a Santa shop for kids, cookie decorating crafts and Santa visits.

There are still 700 time slots that need to be filled for the holiday walking tour. Positions include parking, guest services, concessions, green team and logistics.

Individuals or organizations are able to volunteer together by signing up online.

Advance tickets are available online with prices ranging from $6 to $13.

