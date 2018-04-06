Voters getting questionable mail from third-parties on voter registration

ROANOKE, Va. - Voters are getting a lot of questionable mail regarding their voter registration.

Andrew Cochran, director of elections and general registrar said there are all kinds of third-party groups that do mailings to get people to register to vote, even if you're already registered.

“Usually for an upcoming election, we see a lot of activity from third-party groups wanting to get people to register for the first time,” Cochran said.

If you know you're registered to vote, you can simply disregard these letters.

Some of the red flags voters should pay attention to include receiving mail with someone else's name on it or if it's for a family member who is deceased.

“We've even heard stories of a family pet getting one with their name on it,” Cochran said.

Cochran confirms that both pets and people who are deceased are not eligible to register to vote.

The registrar's office is getting busy preparing for two upcoming elections.

“May 1 is the election for City Council. That is closely followed by the federal primary election on June 12,” Cochran said.

Anyone who would like to vote in the May 1 City Council election must register by 6 p.m. on Monday.

