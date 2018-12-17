William Byrd High School names Brad Lutz as new head football coach

VINTON, Va. - Brad Lutz has been named as the new head football coach for the William Byrd Terriers heading into next season.

Lutz is replacing Jeff Highfill, the longtime head coach for William Byrd who announced his retirement at the end of the 2018 football season.

The new coach comes from Broadway High School where he was the head football coach since 2009. He led that team to the Region 3 playoffs three times, winning the region in 2011.

Lutz was named Valley District Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2014 and was also named the Daily News Record Coach of the Year in 2011. He was also recognized in 2015 by the NFL and the "Today" Show for his efforts as a part of the Together We Make Football program.

“I am thrilled that we have a coach of such high caliber who will continue the tradition of excellence here at William Byrd,” said Tammy Newcomb, the principal of William Byrd High School. “I’m also very proud of coach Lutz’ dedication recognizing veterans and to helping our student-athletes become leaders in their community."

