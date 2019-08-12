Woman pushes for change after 2019's second suicide inside Roanoke City Jail

ROANOKE, Va. - There’s growing scrutiny on jails and prisons in America when it comes to suicide deaths.

This comes after the apparent suicide death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein made headlines this weekend.

Natasha Harper has led many protests outside the Roanoke City Jail for more than two years and knows firsthand how devastating it is when a loved one takes his or her own life inside.

She hated hearing that another person may have turned to suicide inside the jail late last week.

Harper's stepson, 22-year-old Clifton Harper, committed suicide in the jail in 2015.

On Thursday night, Arron Wheaton died after deputies found him hanging in his cell, according to the Roanoke City Sheriff's Office.

He’d only been incarcerated for four days and was being held for trespassing and disobeying a court order.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s outraging and most importantly it’s heartbreaking,” said Harper.

Harper said the focus should be on getting inmates more access and quicker access to mental health resources.

"We’re supposed to trust (Sherif) Tim Allen and his deputies and the jail to do their job but we don’t see the results that they tell us that we are going to see,” said Harper.

The apparent suicide is the seventh in five years at the jail and the second this year.

The jail has a suicide rate of about five to six times higher than the national average, according to the most recently available statistics.

Allen declined when we asked to interview him for this story but we know the jail got a new specialty unit last year focusing on mental health.

In the past, Allen has said that every inmate undergoes a risk assessment.

Furthermore, more than $250,000 was invested into upgrading surveillance and the jail has increased staff to monitor cameras.

Harper said these tragedies are happening too often. "Knowing what that’s like, as a family member who’s lost a child in that jail, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Harper helped create a bail fund to help local families post bond.

She plans on going to city leaders and asking if they want to take action to improve conditions.

