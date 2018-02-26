WSLS 10 buys building, plans to move and build state-of-the-art studio

ROANOKE, Va. - WSLS 10 has agreed to purchase the former Grainger warehouse in Roanoke, and will move to this location in late 2018.

A new state-of-the-art studio and facility will accompany the move.

“WSLS has been in its current location since the 1950’s, and while the facility has served us well, television has changed a great deal and the time was right for a move.” said Vice President and General Manager Jaimie León.

“Roanoke wants its business community to be successful and grow, and the new location for WSLS Channel 10 will enable the station to do this. We appreciate the decision of WSLS to remain in the City of Roanoke, and look forward to their continued coverage of the events that better inform our citizens,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said.

The station plans to sell its property located in downtown Roanoke at 401 3rd St SW along with the parking lot on Church Ave.

