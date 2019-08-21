WSLS 10 set to hand over keys at 'Home for Good' site

ROANOKE, Va. - Wednesday marks the end of a journey.

WSLS 10 partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and The Journey FM to help a deserving family in the area experience the joys of homeownership.

Now, we're ready to turn over the keys.

War forced the Ayamba family from their home in Central Africa.

They moved to refugee camps in Tanzania and Mozambique before getting an immigration letter from the United States four years ago.

Mwenebatu Ayamba said his family initially settled in Florida but found it to be too expensive. They resettled in Roanoke in 2016 with the goal of building a better life through homeownership.

The Ayambas are now a family of 13, with 11 children ranging in age from 2 to the oldest at 25, Mwenebatu Ayamba.

This year's Home for Good-The Apostles Build project also added more than 20 area churches as partners.

This year's build will be uncharted territory for Habitat for Humanity because it will be the Roanoke chapter's biggest new construction project ever.

"Our family is larger than average, and we have a seven-bedroom house for this family, and it's 2,200 square feet, approximately," said Brian Clark, construction director.

The family of 13 will move into the home once it is complete.

"I think it's easy to forget that with a house this size, how much more work is involved," Clark said. "If you think about some of our single-story, like a three-bedroom house or something, this is almost double that. So in that sense, you're basically taking two houses and stacking them on top of each other, and so it's easy to forget there's that much more work."

