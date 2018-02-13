Youth hockey growing in Roanoke Valley, especially among girls

ROANOKE, Va. - Eight-year-old Gracelyn Medina is giving it her all on the ice. She is part of the Junior Dawgs hockey league for ages 8 and under, and she is also part of a movement -- more girls starting ice hockey.

"You get to learn how to skate and you just have fun," said Gracelyn.

According to USA Hockey, more than 70,000 girls and women play the sport in the United States today. That's more than 10 times the number of girls and women who were hitting the ice in 1990.

"Hockey is a sport for everybody. It really is. You know, ice is the great equalizer," said Rob Parrish, Junior Dawgs coordinator.

In the last few years, the number of girls in this league has jumped. Parrish is hoping it's a trend that sticks.

"I hope it continues to grow. From a league perspective, we would love to see all girls teams in the future," said Parrish.

From shooting drills to skating backward and all the little spills in between, hockey at this age is really just about taking a chance. For some, it's about trying out a sport that sparked interest.

"Well, I was up with my cousin and they allowed me to get on the ice and see the equipment and, when I got back here, I wanted to play hockey," said Ainsleigh Wright.

As a whole, youth hockey in the Roanoke Valley is growing. And this time of year, interest spikes.

"With the Winter Olympics being here, that's huge. A lot of people get exposed to the sport that probably wouldn't have and they take an interest because it's Team USA," said Parrish.

As international ice hockey takes center stage, back at the rink in Roanoke, dozens of kids, including more girls than ever before, are showing their skills on a stage of their own.

