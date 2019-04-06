Second area code could be coming to the 757

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Looks like 757 will no longer be the only area code in Hampton Roads, according to the Virginian Pilot.

Don't worry. If you have a 757 number, it won't change -- but you might have to dial some extra numbers to connect to other phones in the region.

In the article, the Pilot states that the North American Numbering Plan Administrator wouldn't say what the new area code will be.

The Pilot says that the telecommunications group that doles out area codes is planning to roll out an "overlay" code, meaning no one's current number will change. However, everyone will have to dial 10 digits instead of seven to connect to other phones in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas.

The NANPA said it expects Tidewater to run out of the code that comes between an area code and the last four digits in 2021, which is much later than originally anticipated.

This isn't set in stone yet.

The Pilot says the SCC will have to review the proposal and the timeline proposed by the NANPA and hear any concerns customers or telecom companies might have, and it does not look like any hearing dates are set yet.

