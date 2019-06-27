Senior alert issued for missing 63-year-old Virginia man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 63-year-old Virginia man whose disappearance poses a threat to his own health.

Charles Wayne Carter, of Chesterfield County, was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday when he left his residence on Vickilee Road in North Chesterfield.

Carter is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a green polo with black and white stripes, a gray vest, dark-colored shorts, black socks and black shoes.

Carter has a cognitive impairment, which adds to the concern about his disappearance.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.



