Pittsylvania County, Va. - A fire destroyed a Home in the small Pittsylvania County community of Long Island.

The call came in just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters found flames shooting out of the home on Moons Road.

The Gretna Fire Department was able to put out the blaze, but not before the home was fully engulfed.

No one was home at the time.

Firefighters are trying to determine what caused the fire.

