17-year-old killed in Friday evening shooting on Paxton Street

DANVILLE, Va. - A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in the torso. Police have identified him as Genesis Salarae Horton. Officers say they found him suffering gunshot wounds at the intersection of Paxton Street and Berryman Avenue for a report of shots fired. He was taken to the Danville Regional Medical Center where he later died. Horton's body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for an autopsy. This homicide investigation is ongoing.

