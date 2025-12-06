Skip to main content
Dickens of a Christmas boosts local businesses this season

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – The Dickens of a Christmas tree lighting took place in Downtown Roanoke on Friday. The event brought people to the Downtown area, giving local businesses a quick boost.

Before and after the tree is lit, foot traffic increases not just to the vendors who are set up, but also to places like Olde Salem Brewing, who see a spike in business around this time of year.

“After the Tree Lighting happens, a lot of people start heading down this area. Definitely all this stretch here, we have a ton of vendors. We do get a bit busy on this side, so it is definitely nice for our bartenders.“

Archer Hall, bartender at Olde Salem Brewing Company

Olde Salem Brewing is offering special winter brews as well to help bring in more customers.

