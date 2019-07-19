18 remain wanted after Henry County operation leads to drug seizures, 26 arrests

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - As part of an undercover drug operation in Henry County, 26 people are in jail and 18 others are wanted.

On Monday, a Henry County grand jury indicted 44 people on 123 felony charges.

On Thursday and Friday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the Martinsville Police Department, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested 26 of those indicted.

Those 26 face 76 of the 123 charges.

On Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at 101 Preston Scales Drive in Martinsville and at 286 Tower Road in Bassett.

Those searches yielded over three-quarters of a pound of cocaine, 2 pounds of marijuana, illegal pharmaceutical pills, four firearms -- including one fully automatic pistol -- body armor and $20,216 in cash.

Authorities say additional charges will be pending in regards to the evidence seized during the execution of the search warrants.

Below is the list of 26 people authorities arrested Thursday and Friday

Lauren Elaine Alley, of Martinsville - Charged with distributing heroin, distributing heroin and fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl

Christopher Shane Barker, of Axton - Charged with distributing heroin

Karen Moore Bouldin, of Bassett - Charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin

Donny Marshall Brown, of Bassett and Collinsville - Charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin

Michael Thomas Brown, of Bassett - Charged with two counts of distributing meth and two counts of endangering the life of a child

Jeremy Sherrod Burgess, of Martinsville - Charged with two counts of distributing cocaine, three counts of endangering the life of a child and distributing metronidazole

David Brandon Cannaday, of Martinsville - Charged with distributing heroin and morphine, distributing heroin and fentanyl, distributing heroin, distributing an imitation controlled substance and endangering the life of a child

Anthony Lee Coverdale, of Collinsville - Charged with distributing cocaine and distributing more than 10 grams of meth

Justin Lamar Foddrell, of Bassett - Charged with three counts of distributing cocaine, third offense

Jeremiah Daryl Gann, of Ridgeway - Charged with distributing meth

Vasharn Jamil Holland, of Martinsville - Charged with distributing less than 5 pounds but more than a half-ounce of marijuana

Douglas Eugene Martin, of Bassett - Charged with distributing hydrocodone and acetaminophen and conspiracy to distribute hydrocodone and acetaminophen. Both charges are a second offense for Martin

Jesse Serafin Martines, of Ridgeway - Charged with distributing heroin and possessing a firearm while distributing heroin

Terry Lee Massey, of Axton - Charged with distributing meth

Terri Lynn Ore, of Bassett - Charged with distributing oxycodone, distributing methadone, distributing hydrocodone and acetaminophen and conspiracy to distribute hydrocodone and acetaminophen

Lewis Lamont Penn, of Martinsville - Charged with three counts of distributing less than a half-ounce of marijuana

Christy Dawn Rakes, of Bassett - Charged with two counts of distributing meth

Dominique Andre Richardson, of Martinsville - Charged with five counts of distributing meth and one count of endangering the life of a child

Brandon Ashley Royal, of Bassett - Charged with distributing heroin

Jennifer Nicole Swinney, of Axton - Charged with two counts of distributing heroin, one count of distributing heroin and fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl

Tiffany Brooke Tuggle, of Martinsville - Charged with three counts of distributing fentanyl

Ronnie Eugene Tunstall, of Collinsville - Charged with distributing cocaine, third offense

James Dillard Vaughn Jr., of Bassett - Charged with two counts of distributing meth

Timothy Carl Watkins, of Martinsville - Charged with three counts of distributing an imitation controlled substance and three accounts of attempting to distribute cocaine

Justin Gregory Wingfield, of Bassett - Charged with two counts of distributing meth and one count of conspiracy to distribute meth, distributing an imitation controlled substance and endangering the life of a child

Derrick Lashawn Wright, of Martinsville - Charged with three counts distributing cocaine. It's his third plus offense

Below is the list of 18 people still wanted in connection with these indictments

Virginia Ann Browning, of Bassett - Wanted on a charge of distributing meth

Tony Wayne Craig, of Bassett - Wanted on a charge of distributing buprenorphine & naloxone

Dustin Allen Dillon, of Collinsville - Wanted on a charged of distributing meth and distributing meth within 1,000 feet of school property

Linda Michele Taylor Eggleston, of Bassett - Wanted on a charge of distributing cocaine

Mark Stedman Hairston, of Martinsville - Wanted on three counts of distributing cocaine

Mark Clyde Jones, of Penhook - Wanted on two counts of distributing meth

Heather Leigh McPherson, of Patrick Springs - Wanted on a charge of distributing heroin

Darol Eugene Meeks Jr., of Martinsville - Wanted on a charge of distributing heroin and a charge of distributing tramadol

Reginald Ray Mitchell Jr., of Martinsville - Wanted on two counts of distributing cocaine, two counts of distributing cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school zone and distributing an imitation controlled substance

William Leslie Perdue III, of Bassett - Wanted on a charge of distributing meth

Kee'lo Capri Phillips, of Collinsville - Wanted on a charge of distributing cocaine

Deshawn Reynold, of Axton - Wanted on three counts of cocaine (3rd+ offense), two counts of possession of a firearm while distributing cocaine and two counts of possession of a firearm by a violent felon

Stephanie Brooke Robertson - Wanted on charges of possession of meth with the intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth, possessing a firearm while possessing meth with the intent to distribute, possessing N-Ethylpentylone & cocaine and possessing a firearm while possessing N-Ethylpentylone and cocaine

Cameron Samuel Santillo, of Bassett - Wanted on two counts of distributing heroin, one count of distributing cocaine and endangering the life of a child

Tara-Ane Magdeline Scott, of Ferrum - Wanted on a charge of distributing cocaine

Dustin Leon Smart - of Boones Mill - Wanted on a charge of distributing meth and conspiracy to distribute meth

Lawrence Lacy Venable III, of Martinsville - Wanted on two charges of distributing cocaine, second offense

John Christopher Young, of Callaway - Wanted on three counts of distributing meth and one count of conspiracy to distribute meth

In addition to the 44 indicted, police also arrested Anthony Tyrone Menefee, 45, on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon. He's being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

There were also nine people wanted by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office for narcotics-related offenses who were located and arrested during this operation.

Anyone having information pertaining to the whereabouts of the individuals listed above is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crime stoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

