20 arrested on 41 drug counts, Martinsville authorities searching for 8 others

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Twenty people are in custody and authorities are searching for eight others in connection with multiple drug and firearm-related indictments.

On Monday, a Martinsville grand jury met and handed down 133 indictments. Of those, 56 were related to illegal drugs and/ or firearms for 28 individuals and were sealed by the Martinsville Circuit Court until the individuals could be arrested.

On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies set out to make the arrest on the narcotics warrants.

So far, 41 of those indictments on 20 people have been served. The indictments on the eight remaining individuals remain sealed.

Listed below are the 20 individuals arrested Tuesday:

Benjamin Capps, of Ridgeway, is charged with distribution of meth Bradley Eanes, of Axton, is charged with possession of oxycodone and meth Robert Bassett, of Bassett, is charged with possession of meth Joey Eanes, of Axton, is charged with two counts of possession of meth as well as possession of paraphernalia Emily Lappeaux, of King, North Carolina, is charged with three counts of possession of meth, possession of oxycodone and possession of paraphernalia Donna Gayle, of Martinsville, is charged with two counts of distribution of Lortab John Gayle Jr., of Martinsville, is charged with distribution of oxycodone (Schedule II-3rd offense) and felony distribution of marijuana Darrell Harris, of Ridgeway, is charged with possession of meth Richard Hodge, of Martinsville, is charged with distribution of oxycodone Tonya Hodge, of Martinsville, is charged with distribution of oxycodone Emily Pugh, of Martinsville, is charged with distribution of meth Melissa Seay, of Martinsville, is charged with possession of a Schedule I and a Schedule IV drug Robert Spence Jr., of Fieldale, is charged with possession of meth Neil Stanley, of Rocky Mount, is charged with possession of Percocet and possession of Lortab Paul Wade, of Rocky Mount, is charged with possession of Lortab, Alprazolam and Percocet Will Witcher, of Martinsville, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon Gregory Miller, of Martinsville, is charged with manufacturing marijuana and conspiracy to manufacture marijuana Marjorie Westwood, of Martinsville, is charged with manufacturing marijuana and conspiracy to manufacture marijuana Keon Martin, of Martinsville, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana Brandon Oakes, of Ridgeway, is charged with selling meth and possession of meth and Alprazolam and possession of paraphernalia.

The Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, United States Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Control Division, Martinsville Fire & EMS, Martinsville Sheriff’s Office and the Martinsville Henry County 911 Center all assisted in this operation.

