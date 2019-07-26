32 arrested in four days in Martinsville on illegal drug charges

Mugshots of 26 of the 32 arrested after a Martinsville grand jury handed down 114 indictments against 38 people on July 22, 2019.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Authorities have arrested all but six individuals after a Martinsville grand jury handed down 114 indictments of 38 people earlier this week.

The indictments were certified Monday, and on Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies began working to arrest the more than three dozen who had been indicted.

As of Friday, 32 of the 38 people have been arrested or are in state or federal custody.

Below is a list of those 32 and the charge(s) on which they were indicted:

Stacey Cornelius Harris, 45, of Martinsville - Indicted on two counts of selling cocaine (second offense) Angela Michelle Woods, 48, of Martinsville - Indicted on two counts of selling hydrocodone and one count of selling hydromorphone Tony Alan Martin, 36, of Martinsville - Indicted on one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug Antarius Tycedric Tinsley, 23, of Martinsville - Indicted on a charge of selling marijuana and a charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon Steven Marte Penn, 40, of Martinsville - Indicted on four counts of selling cocaine Robert Leon Via, 31, of Martinsville, Indicted on a charge of selling hydrocodone Lawrence Lacy Vanable III, 47, of Martinsville - Indicted on three counts of selling cocaine (second offense) Jasmine Nicole Hairston, 28, of Martinsville - Incidted on two counts of selling hydrocodone and one count of selling oxycodone Anthony Gerald Hannah, 57, of Martinsville - Indicted on four counts of selling cocaine (second offense) Terrence Jay Holiday, 27, of Martinsville - Indicted on three counts of selling cocaine Justin Omar James, 26, of Martinsville - Indicted on a count of selling cocaine Rodrickus Antonio Jamison, 43, of Martinsville - Indicted on a count of selling cocaine (second offense) Joey David Johnson, 37, of Martinsville - Indicted on four counts of selling cocaine Amanda Gail Martin, 43, of Bassett - Indicted on five counts of selling cocaine and two counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine Johnnie Randall Newman, 62, of Bassett - Indicted on two counts of selling cocaine, two counts of conspiracy and a count of selling hydrocodone James Bryant Wheeler, 32, of Martinsville, Indicted on two counts of selling marijuana (more than half an ounce but less than 5 pounds), two counts of selling cocaine and one count of selling heroin Stafford Darnell Redd, 40, of Martinsville - Indicted on a charge of selling oxycodone and a charge of conspiracy William Antonio Pritchett, 29, of Martinsville - Indicted on seven counts of selling marijuana Jaelen William Stephenson, 20, of Martinsville - Indicted on two counts of selling n-ethylpentylone, a designer drug Stephen Deandre Powell, 25, of Martinsville - Indicted on a count of selling marijuana Khalil Karim Niblett, 40, of Martinsville - Indicted on a count of selling hydrocodone (third offense) Demonte Naikem Powell, 22, of Martinsville - Indicted on three counts of selling more than a half-ounce marijuana, two counts of selling less than a half-ounce of marijuana and one count of conspiracy Duvontae Lamar Keen, 29, of Fieldale - Indicted on three counts of selling cocaine, one count of possession of a firearm while selling cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Joshua Lane Wisener, 21, of Martinsville, Indicted on a count of selling more than ½ oz. Marijuana, Conspiracy, Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon Draiquonteous Joshun Finney, 29, Martinsville - Indicted on a charge of selling imitation cocaine Jermaine Dominique Finney, 31, of Martinsville - Indicted on two counts of selling oxycodone, one count of possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone, one count of possession with the intent to distribute oxymorphine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute alprazolam, one count of possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone with a firearm and one count of possession with the intent to distribute oxymorphine with a firearm Quentin Xavier Grant, 23, of Martinsville - Indicted on one count of selling cocaine Alisha Nicole Vaughn, 32, of Axton - Indicted on a count of possession of cocaine Jacob James Davis, 36, of Danville - Indicted on possession of cocaine by an inmate Candy Creasy, 29, of Eden, North Carolina - Indicted on one count of possession of meth and one count of possession of marijuana Aaron Victoria Griffen-Mendez, 30, of Martinsville - Indicted on one count of possession of meth, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of buprenorphine The Martinsville Police Department was asked to not release one of the names due to the case being adopted by federal agents and a federal indictment for the person was issued.

Members of the Martinsville Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Control Division worked to make these arrests happen with assistance from the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office and the Martinsville Henry County 911 Center.

