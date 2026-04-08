WATCH: Sen. Kaine approves affordable housing grants

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Wytheville, Hillsville and Floyd were visited by Tim Kaine, who held three events celebrating federal funding for community projects in Southwest Virginia.

Hillsville received $1 million to expand the Carroll County Wellness Center, while both Wytheville and Floyd received $1.5 million grants to support new affordable housing development. One of Kaine’s main goals was to keep younger people in their communities and provide a chance at homeownership.

Kaine said, “You don’t want young people to be looking at their future and feel discouraged about ‘I’m never going to be able to afford a house.’ Projects like this can help them realize there are people who are trying to watch out for me and create opportunities.”

Kaine also said that when he began his political career, housing availability was not as prominent an issue in rural areas as it is now.