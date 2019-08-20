57-year-old motorcyclist dies in Pittsylvania County tractor-trailer crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Police say one man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding ran into a tractor-trailer in Pittsylvania County on Monday morning.

The crash happened at 8:43 a.m. on Route 40, two-tenths of a mile south of Route 876 when a 2003 Kawasaki VN1500 traveling west on Route 40 ran into the back of a tractor-trailer, which was stopped in the roadway for a construction zone, according to police.

The construction zone was clearly marked and had flaggers in place for the lane closure.

The motorcyclist, Keith Randolph Craighead, 57, of Penhook, Virginia, was transported by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died, according to police.

Craighead was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

