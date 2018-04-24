83-year-old school bus driver charged after 8 children hospitalized after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - State police say a school bus driver failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn on Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Pittsylvania County school bus 22, loaded with 18 Tunstall Middle and High School students on their way to school, collided with a small black pickup truck.

Jeanette Yacks and others who live near the intersection of Mt. Cross Road and Oakland Drive where the crash happened say a stop light at the intersection would be nice.

"Or at least a caution light. There's been several accidents in this area. A lot of people speed through. Maybe some speed bumps or something to slow people down," Yacks said.

Yacks was sitting in her living room Tuesday morning when the crash happened.

"(I) heard what I thought was a loud clap of thunder or a transformer exploding," Yacks said.

She looked at the weather report on her phone and saw that there was no thunderstorm in the area, so she looked outside.

"It was quite a mess. Had the truck in the middle of the road, the bus on the side, and (I was) just praying everybody was safe," Yacks said.

Pittsylvania County Public Schools' transportation director Kenyon Scott said the school district works with VDOT and law enforcement to look into concerns residents have about any stretch of road.

"I am not aware of any data that exists that indicates that this particular intersection is particularly dangerous," Scott said.

Early Tuesday afternoon, state police were still investigating exactly what happened.

Scott would not say if the bus driver will be allowed to continue to drive busses while the investigation is ongoing or what will happen if the bus driver is charged.

"That's a personnel matter that I'm really not at liberty to discuss," Scott said.

His response was the same when 10 News asked how long the driver has been with the district and if the driver or bus 22 has been in any accidents before.

Scott said a letter with the school district's official statement was scheduled to be sent home with students Tuesday.

