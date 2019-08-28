Authorities give update on Pittsylvania County triple murder

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A day after three people were murdered in Pittsylvania County, many questions remain.

At 4 p.m., the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office gave an update regarding the triple murder and about Matthew Bernard, who is accused of killing his mother, Joan Bernard; his sister, Emily Bivens; and his 14-month-old nephew, Cullen Bivens.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW



Bernard is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The autopsies were completed Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Taylor.

Bernard's sister was married to Blake Bivens, a minor league pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

